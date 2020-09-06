Menu
James Soehner
1973 - 2020
BORN
1973
DIED
2020

Soehner, James Robert

HARTFORD - James Robert Soehner, 47, of Hartford, Wis. died on Aug. 31, 2020. He was born to Michael and Mary (Ritter) Soehner on March 17, 1973, in Madison, Wis. He was united in love with Joanne Marie Semerad on Oct. 5, 2019. Raised in Stoughton, Wis., he attended UW-Milwaukee where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree. He was employed as a civil engineer and took great pride in his woodworking. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

James is survived by Joanne; his daughters, Lela and Megan; his parents, Mike and Mary Soehner; his sister, Barbara Walker; brother, Michael (Jennifer); and his nephews, Ryan Walker, Thomas Soehner, and Nathan Soehner.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and fraternal grandparents, Charlotte and Robert Ritter, and Russel and Maxine Soehner; as well as his aunt, "Cookie" Frydenlund.

Memorials are appreciated to Lela and Megan Soehner and can be sent to PO Box 506 Hartford, WI 53027.

A visitation will be held at PHILLIP FUNERAL HOME on Sept. 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095
