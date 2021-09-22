Stanley, James R.

MADISON - James R. Stanley, age 88, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Agrace Hospice. Jim was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in Madison, Wis., to Emerson and Gladys (Baumgartner) Stanley. He grew up in Shorewood Hills and graduated from Central High School. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning, Jim went to pharmacy school at UW-Madison, where he met the love of his life, Sandy Burr. They were married Sept. 10, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was a pharmacist and later owned Shorewood Pharmacy. Jim belonged to the Madison Sports Car Club, the Corvette Club and enjoyed anything to do with cars. Jim was an awesome husband, father, and friend and will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his son, Larry (Cindy Ziegler); grandchildren, Karly and Nick Schroeder; and son-in-law, Keith Forst. He was preceded in death by his wife; children, Lee Stanley and Linda Forst; and siblings, Dorothy Rae Eberhard and John.

A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

