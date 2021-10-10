Stelsel, James Lee

MADISON - James Lee Stelsel, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Oct. 6, 1933, in Waupun, Wis., the son of Lester and Verna (Pike) Stelsel.

James graduated from Waupun High School in 1951 and Oshkosh Business College in 1953. He married Gertrude Van Ruiswijk on Sept. 30, 1961. James worked as a director for the Labor Standards Bureau for the State of Wisconsin for 38 years, retiring in 1997.

James was a member of Bashford United Methodist Church and the Masonic Temple Lodge No. 48, Waupun. He was very involved with the Zor Shrine and was a member of Scottish Rite. He held the office of Recorder of Zor Shrine for 16 years to earn Emeritus status. He also was involved with the Zor Camel Patrol and Royal Order of Jesters.

James is survived by his wife, Gertrude; and sons, Jim Stelsel Jr. and John Stelsel. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Masonic Service. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in James' name to the Shriners Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

