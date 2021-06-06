Stone, James "Jim" III

OREGON - James "Jim" Stone III - The family of Jim Stone invites you to join us for a celebration of life for an unforgettable man who we lost to COVID back in January. We know that he would want us to not dwell on the sad, but remember the good. It is with this in mind that we plan to hold this special event at OREGON SPORTSMEN'S CLUB, 1726 Sand Hill Road, Oregon, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. There will not be a formal service, so you are welcome to stop by anytime between 12 noon-3 p.m. A light lunch will be served. Please bring lawn chairs and all your wonderful stories of Jim! In case of rain, we will have plenty of indoor seating as well! In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Jim's name to the Oregon Sportsmen's Club or to the family to be used to set up a scholarship program in Jim's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

