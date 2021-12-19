Menu
James Strouf
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wauwatosa West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Strouf, James E.

MADISON - James E. Strouf, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. He was born on Jan. 26, 1951, in Milwaukee County, the son of Frederic and Margaret (Ryan) Strouf.

James grew up in Wauwatosa, Wis., graduating from Wauwatosa West High School in 1969. He attended UW-Madison and graduated from Cal State East Bay with a bachelor's degree in informational systems. James worked primarily as a systems analyst for Verex and then American Family Insurance, retiring from the Systems Programming and Resources (SPR) department in 2014.

James is survived by his nephew, Christopher Conrad and his wife, Mona; cousin, Kathleen Harrington and her husband, Paul, and their three sons; and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

In keeping with Jim's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
