Tiedt, James

DEFOREST - James Tiedt, age 56, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Oct. 7, 2020. He was born on Jan. 17, 1964, in Madison, Wis., the son of Leo and Elizabeth (Toonen) Tiedt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250