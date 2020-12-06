Ullom, James P.

MIDDLETON – James P. Ullom, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home. He was born on Oct. 21, 1929, in Mishawaka, Ind., the son of Franklin Pierce and Hildegard (Keb) Ullom. He married Ellen L. Niewohner on Aug. 5, 1951.

James graduated from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, and Wartburg Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa. He served parishes in Sherman, Texas; Oberlin, Kan.; Rothschild, Mazomanie, Cross Plains, West Middleton, Hope and Racine, Wis. He served as chaplain at the A-Center for Drug & Alcohol, Racine.

James is survived by his wife; daughter, Sharon Lochner; son, Stephen; son-in-law, Dennis Lochner; daughter-in-law, Kelly Ketterer Ullom; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris), Thomas (Leslie), Josh (Molly) and B.J.; great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Hank, Allie, Theodore, Penny and June Ellen; in-laws, Ed and Lois Niewohner and Lois Coonradt; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Virginia and Marian; and in-laws, A.H. and Esther Niewohner, Fred, Dale, Mel, Kermit and Milo.

Private graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, with Pastor Connie Matye officiating. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit James' obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. Burial will be at Middleton Junction Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to West Middleton Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

