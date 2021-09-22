Menu
James Vance
1933 - 2021
Vance, James J.

JEFFERSON - On the afternoon of Sept. 17, 2021, James J. "Jim" Vance, 88, passed away at his home. He was able to spend his last few days surrounded by his loved ones, watching golf and enjoying the birds, wild turkeys and deer in his beautiful yard.

Jim grew up in Fort Atkinson. He was born on March 17, 1933, to Harriet and Sheldon Vance. He attended Fort Atkinson Public Schools, and then went on to graduate from Beloit College in 1955 with B.S. degrees in math and physics. In 1958, he graduated from University of Wisconsin Law School. Immediately following, he started practicing law in Fort Atkinson with his father. He practiced for 63 years with various partners and associates in the same building on Main Street, known today as the Vance Law office.

Jim loved Wisconsin. He especially loved Fort Atkinson! He gave freely of his time and resources to many of the foundations, committees and programs in the area. His presence will be missed.

Jim Vance is survived by his three children, Katie Whitten, Peter Vance (Suzanne), and Jamee Vance (Nathan); grandchildren, Andrya, Ethan, and Scott; and one great-granddaughter, Vanessa. He also leaves behind his close companion and friend, Lee Griedl.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Sheldon Vance; and his wife, Ellen (Lee) Vance.

Per Jim's special request, those of you who knew him will smile and understand, there will be no funeral, or public visitation. The family plans for a celebration of life at a future date. Raise a beer in his memory.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
