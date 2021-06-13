Weiland, James "Jim"

MADISON - James "Jim" Weiland passed away June 7, 2021, at the age of 59. He leaves behind his wife, Rita (Wirth) Weiland; and many friends and family who love him. He retired from Thermo Fisher, having started his 35-year career at Mattson Instrument. Jim graduated from Madison Memorial and took coursework at UW-Platteville and Wisconsin School of Electronics. He and his wife, Rita, loved travel, adventures, finding the perfect spot for the solar eclipse, and planning future trips to go exploring and taking pictures.

Condolences, thoughts, and prayers can be shared on Cress's website. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your charity of choice; Jim's were Agrace Hospice, Wisconsin Public Radio or Carbone Cancer Center (Dr. Albertini).

