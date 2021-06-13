Menu
James "Jim" Weiland
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Weiland, James "Jim"

MADISON - James "Jim" Weiland passed away June 7, 2021, at the age of 59. He leaves behind his wife, Rita (Wirth) Weiland; and many friends and family who love him. He retired from Thermo Fisher, having started his 35-year career at Mattson Instrument. Jim graduated from Madison Memorial and took coursework at UW-Platteville and Wisconsin School of Electronics. He and his wife, Rita, loved travel, adventures, finding the perfect spot for the solar eclipse, and planning future trips to go exploring and taking pictures.

Condolences, thoughts, and prayers can be shared on Cress's website. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your charity of choice; Jim's were Agrace Hospice, Wisconsin Public Radio or Carbone Cancer Center (Dr. Albertini).

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelly and I were so very sorry to hear of JIm's passing. We did not know he or Rita well, but enjoyed seeing them out walking or Jim riding his bike and having the chance to chat briefly and say hello. He will be missed here at Sauk Creek.
Amy Larson and Kelly Meyers
June 27, 2021
Hi Rita, So sorry for your and your families loss. Not that I was around Jim much, but I remember the last time I saw him at my mother's house, just 2 or 3 years back. He was riding by and stopped to chat with Norma and I. He was always in good spirits and a great person. Take care. Craig Hammer
Craig Hammer
June 14, 2021
