Willmore, James Marshall

SAN DIEGO/MADISON - James Marshall Willmore, of San Diego, Calif., and Madison, Wis., passed away on Oct. 6, 2019. He is survived by wife, Lori; son, Travis (Angie); and two grandchildren in California; mother, Betty; and sister, Tracy (Eric) Punsel in Cambridge, Wis.

Jim graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in electrical engineering, moved to San Diego and was employed at Qualcomm for 21 years. He returned to UW-Madison many summers to recruit engineers, some of which ended up on Jim's team. His team was called The Wild Geese; when the lead bird fell back, another bird took the lead - Team Work. Jim and his teams' names are on the Ingenuity helicopter on its way to Mars in NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover and should arrive February 2021. Jim was a runner; he ran the Boston Marathon three times and returned to Madison to compete in the Ironman. He passed away on the San Diego bike path while preparing for a bike race.