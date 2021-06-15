Menu
James Zeimet
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School

Zeimet, James W.

MADISON - James W. Zeimet, age 80, passed away at his home in Madison on Saturday, June 5, 2021, due to prostate cancer. He was born on April 3, 1941, in Madison, the son of Peter Valier Zeimet and Dorothy Marguerite (Armbrecht). He attended East High School, James worked for the Engineering Department for the City of Madison for 30 years, retiring in July 1998. He married Jennie Ione Van Schoyck on September 2nd 1978 in Sparta, WI, One Child was born, Cynthia J Zeimet. James was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and going to State parks. James loved time with family, going on car rides to the farm and vacationing.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughter Cynthia Zeimet (Travis) of Madison; two grandchildren Tiana and Alia and great grandchildren Alijah, Allaynah, Eli, Maurice, Makaylah and Princeton. He is also survived by Brothers, Roger, Peter (Marguerite) and Sister, Marilyn Thompson-Holman (Duane). He is further survived by many Nieces, Nephews, other family and lots of friends. James was preceded in death by his father, Peter; mother Dorothy; his brother-in-law Jack Thompson; sister Phyllis Brown; sister-in-law Mary Connery; sister Carol Reese.

A Celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 481, 5337 River Rd., Waunakee, Wi 53597 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm On June 27th 2021


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
American Legion Post 481
5337 River Rd., Waunakee, WI
