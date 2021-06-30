Menu
James Zickert
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Zickert, James A.

SUN PRAIRIE - James A. Zickert, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Marshall, and was the son of Arnold and Ruth (Meyer) Zickert. He married Alice L. Albrecht on June 18, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran in Marshall. Jim worked for Wisconsin Porcelain and the UW Grounds Department. He enjoyed playing cards Sliders from Lake Mills, making small wagers with his son, Allen, on Packers and Badgers football games, and playing dartball for Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; a son, Al (D'Ann) of Marshall; a daughter, Cindy (Ted) Quam of Cambridge; three grandchildren, Amanda (AJ) Vaklyes of Stoughton, Amanda Quam of Cambridge, and Brad (Cassey) Zickert of Belleville; two great-grandchildren, Clarissa and Dean; and a sister, Geneva Kuhl of Marshall.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Roy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 550 Lincoln Drive in Sun Prairie. Pastor Seth Hecox will preside. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, WI
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My parents, Virginia and Marvin Mellom, and Jim and Alice were very close friends for years. My Dad is gone but Mom is in assisted living in Oregon. She would very much like to speak with Alice but does not have a current phone number. Could Alice call Virginia Mellom 608-291-0630 Thanks much
Claire Jones
Friend
July 15, 2021
Hugs from Bruno to Al and family
Tim Breunig-Bruno
Friend
July 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss, I knew Jim when working at the Porcelain
Judy Albedyll Corbett
June 30, 2021
