Zickert, James A.

SUN PRAIRIE - James A. Zickert, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Marshall, and was the son of Arnold and Ruth (Meyer) Zickert. He married Alice L. Albrecht on June 18, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran in Marshall. Jim worked for Wisconsin Porcelain and the UW Grounds Department. He enjoyed playing cards Sliders from Lake Mills, making small wagers with his son, Allen, on Packers and Badgers football games, and playing dartball for Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; a son, Al (D'Ann) of Marshall; a daughter, Cindy (Ted) Quam of Cambridge; three grandchildren, Amanda (AJ) Vaklyes of Stoughton, Amanda Quam of Cambridge, and Brad (Cassey) Zickert of Belleville; two great-grandchildren, Clarissa and Dean; and a sister, Geneva Kuhl of Marshall.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Roy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 550 Lincoln Drive in Sun Prairie. Pastor Seth Hecox will preside. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com