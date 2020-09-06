Barnes, Jane Ann (Frye)

SUN PRAIRIE - Jane Ann (Frye) Barnes, 62, of Sun Prairie passed away Aug. 31, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer. Jane was born on May 17, 1958, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Rev. Harvey and Anna Frye. She graduated in 1976 from Adams-Friendship High School and was a proud graduate of Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis., earning a B.A. in History in 1980. She earned her M.A. in Library Science in 1981 from UW-Madison. Jane married Bruce Barnes on Aug. 2, 1986, at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church in rural Elroy, Wis. She served as the library director in Mauston, Wis., from 1981 to 1987 and then worked faithfully for General Casualty Insurance/QBE for the past 33 years in Sun Prairie, Wis. Her greatest joy were her children: son, Scott (at home) and daughter, Kimberly of Dubuque, Iowa.

Those left to cherish Jane's memory are her husband; children; pug, Tiger; her brother, Loren (Sharon) Frye of New Berlin, Wis.; sister, Julie (John) Busch of Bellevue, Iowa; sister-in-law, Sandy (Gurdarshan) Gurm of Morrow, Ohio; mother-in-law, Jacquelyn Barnes of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and beloved nephews and nieces. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, Robert and Virginia "Ginny" Barnes.

Jane's visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Private burial will take place at Old York Church Cemetery in rural Blanchardville, near her parents. The visitation is public, but we ask that only close friends and family attend the service in observance of the current pandemic mandate.

