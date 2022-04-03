June (Bauman) Denruiter

June 8, 1949 - March 25, 2022

FITCHBURG - June (Bauman) Denruiter, age 72, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on June 8, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Vera (Laufenberg) Bauman.

June was a graduate of Middleton High School. She received her bachelor's degree from UW – Oshkosh, where she also completed some graduate work in library science. Her entire working career was spent working at and managing Rennebohm Drug Stores, which eventually became Walgreens. She married Michael Denruiter on April 21, 1984, in Fitchburg.

June loved to travel and relished the memories of her post-college three-month tour of Europe. She enjoyed Badgers football games and had great fun tailgating. June enjoyed attending theater and musical productions with her sisters, as well as bowling and book club with her many longtime friends. She also delighted in her many nieces, nephews, and godchildren, showering them with thoughtfulness and gifts, including a Hallmark ornament every year. Her memory will live on in holiday trees for many years. In retirement, she volunteered at Gompers Elementary School, where interaction with primary age students brought her great joy and kept her spirit young.

June is survived by her husband, Michael; brothers, Bruce (Emily) Bauman and Bill Bauman; sisters, Jill (Mike) McDermott, Joy Bauman and Joan (Chris) Monicatti; brother-in-law, Jeff (Rae) Denruiter; sister-in-law, Sue (Rick) Fehr; nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Jane.

A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Light refreshments will be served during the visitation.

Memorials may be made to Groundswell Conservancy, River Food Pantry or Agrace HospiceCare.

