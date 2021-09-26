Donovan, Jane Ellen

MIDDLETON – Jane Ellen, age 72, passed away peacefully the evening of Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Her last days were calm and filled with visits and messages from those she loved and who loved her.

Jane Ellen was born on May 8, 1949, in Harrison, Ark., to parents, Richard and Evelyn (Hoffman) Donovan, and big sister, Patricia, but was very much an "Iowa Child," growing up in Jefferson. She and her sister were eventually joined by more Iowa children – brothers and sisters: Timothy, Thomas, Mary, Stephen, Joseph, and John.

After graduating from high school, she went on to get a degree in elementary education at Iowa State University, where she met and subsequently married William Wolford. After a time spent in Boston, Mass., they settled in Madison, Wis., and she remained in the area for the rest of her life. Jane Ellen worked as a teacher before she and William had two children: Allison Lindsey (Oscar) in 1974 and Benjamin Donovan (Wolford) in 1976. While they eventually divorced, the two worked together to raise their children across their two homes. While her children eventually made their lives away from Madison, Ben in London, England, where she gained a daughter-in-law, Tricia, and Allison in Colorado and currently in Oregon, Wis., Jane Ellen prioritized spending time with them and kept their relationships close even when they were far away.

Jane Ellen went on to complete her master's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and devoted the rest of her 30-year professional life to training and education - facilitating large groups of people and managing teams at St. Mary's Hospital and American Girl/Mattel.

She became a "Grammy" to Samantha (Oscar) in 2006, Finlay (Wolford) in 2009, Dexter and Ellis (Wolford) in 2011, and Owen (Oscar) in 2012, a role she cherished and was cherished for.

Jane Ellen loved art, film, music, singing, dancing and was very involved in all that the local community had to offer – from volunteering at Forward Theatre and the Middleton Library, to being a regular at the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Olbrich Gardens, as well as anywhere she could hear Celtic music. She enjoyed traveling and exploring and often sought out chances to be near the ocean. She stayed active as long as she could – swimming, doing yoga, and walking regularly in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Most of all, Jane Ellen loved talking about all these things with others. She loved books and language – finding a tight friendship group with her "Bookie" friends. In 2015 it became difficult for her to, as she described it, "find her words," and this ultimately led to her diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

Typically finding the wonder of the situation, she said, "they showed me my brain scan, and I saw all kinds of beautiful colors on the left side," continuing "but you don't want that." She greeted that news with selflessness and courage – living her days to their fullest, taking part in voluntary research studies at the UW, working to keep her body and mind as sharp as she could, and becoming an advocate and activist for the cause. Jane Ellen worked with the Alzheimer's Alliance and the Dementia Friendly Movement in Dane County to bring attention, understanding and empathy to those actively living with dementia and to create a community that helps them remain active and involved. She did this alongside forward planning for herself and those around her for what was to come.

With the support and help of many people and organizations like "Chefs For Seniors," Jane lived independently until 2020 when she chose to move into the memory care unit, "The Haven," at Attic Angels, a retirement community where she had volunteered in the years before. She enjoyed her time there and was well cared for. In April 2021, Agrace Hospice began to help Attic Angels in supporting Jane Ellen until the end.

Jane Ellen was wise, caring and giving, and it is a blessing to have known her. Her life was not without its dark times, but in her own words: "How do I keep positive? That's just who I am."

She lived her life with verve – relishing new experiences and places, exploring, and meeting new people. She made numerous friends in her years – carrying them with her as she went. Jane Ellen survived some of them and is survived by even more, who will miss her light dearly. She was also a beloved member of the sprawling "Donovan Clan," who will continue to honor her spirit. She gave great hugs and taught people to do the same.

A celebration of life will be held in 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of time or funds to:

Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin

https://www.alzwisc.org/

The University of Wisconsin's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center

https://www.adrc.wisc.edu/

Middleton Public Library

https://www.midlibrary.org/support

Forward Theatre

https://forwardtheater.com/support/donate

Pheasant Branch Conservancy

https://pheasantbranch.org/

Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care

https://www.agrace.org/donate/

Attic Angels

https://atticangel.org/give/ways-to-give

or any charity that is close to your heart. Please do not mourn her in black – unless black is something you feel fabulous in – for purple was her color, and she would want you to feel great in whatever you were wearing – be it comfortable or "snazzy." She would want you to live your life to the fullest for as long as you can – as she did.