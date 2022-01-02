Evans, Jane Keith

VERONA - Jane Keith Evans passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Four Winds Manor in Verona, Wis. She was 93 years old. Jane was born on Sept. 10, 1928, in Hiawatha, Kan., the daughter of Brad and Dana (Foster) Keith. She attended Kansas University and graduated in 1950 with a degree in geology.

Jane married Lorn Richard Evans. Jane and Dick moved to the Washington, D.C., area during the Korean War, where Dick was stationed at Fort Belvoir and Jane worked for the U.S. Geological Survey. During this time, they were blessed with two children. As a family, they moved to Madison, Wis., in 1960. During her time in Madison, Jane worked as a secretary at Memorial High School and for the Southern Wisconsin Food Bank. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and Bethel Lutheran Church, where she formed lifelong friendships. She was actively involved in teaching the Bethel Bible Series and was active in the Writing Academy at the Adult Christian Education Foundation. Jane was also involved in the Friendship Force, both as a host and as an ambassador to several countries around the world.

In her free time Jane loved to travel, garden, read, and birdwatch. She was a big supporter of the Crane Foundation and the Environmental Defense Fund.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Heinz Wacker; brother-in-law, Gerald R. Petty; and sister-in-law, Donna Keith.

Jane is survived by her children, Anne Wacker and Rick (Marsha) Evans; grandchildren, Laura (Hunter) Dorn and Corey (Rachel) Evans; great-grandchildren, Oswald, Rowan, Eddy, Silas, and Aila; and siblings, Brad (Marna) Keith and Fran (Dave) Casperson.

Jane was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service for Jane will be held in the Spring at Bethel Lutheran Church, Madison; date and time to be determined.

Donations can be made in Jane's honor to Bethel Horizons and the Crane Foundation. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

