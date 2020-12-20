Hagensick, Jane (Taylor)

VERONA – Jane (Taylor) Hagensick, of Verona and formerly of Milwaukee, born on Dec. 15, 1928, found peace on Dec. 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Taylor; son, Mark Hagensick; brother, Lee Taylor; and brother-in-law, Donald Nagel. She is survived by her son, Bart Hagensick; daughter-in-law and wife of Mark, Carol Hagensick; grandchildren, Luke, Wendy, Jason, Matthew, and Tammi; six great-granddaughters; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Charlotte Nagel; and sister-in-law, Karen Taylor. She is further survived by nieces, nephew, other relatives, and friends.

Jane was employed at Schuster's in Milwaukee for many years. She then worked for 25 years at Hatco Corp. in the accounting department, retiring in April 1995 as Accounts Payable Supervisor. Jane belonged to several groups including the Crystal Rebekah Lodge and the Welsh Club of Milwaukee. Her true joy came from singing. She was a member of the church choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years, the Bel Canto chorus, and a senior singing group that would perform at senior centers. The past year and a half, Bingo was her passion when she wasn't watching Hallmark movies. She will be missed by family and friends alike.

A private service with burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when health conditions allow. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Four Winds Manor in Verona where Jane resided for the last year. They provided the greatest care and compassion for Jane and the entire family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center in honor of her son, Mark. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home of Wauwatosa is serving the family.