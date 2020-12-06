Hill, Jane Marshall

MIDDLETON - Jane Marshall Hill, age 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, at her home, after a brief illness. Jane, daughter of James Grant Marshall and Margaret Pirie Marshall, was born Sunday, June 15, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the sister of James (wife, Patricia Peotter) and William (wife, Pat Gibson). She loved learning at Randall, West High (class of 1948), and UW-Madison (Class of 1952). In March 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, Stanley E. Hill, who passed away on Jan. 9, 2009. Stan and Jane were loving parents to Margaret (Peggy) and David, and she is further survived by cherished grandchildren, Stephani Jane Nicholas (Michael Storkson), Christopher Nicholas, Katelyn Hill and Logan Hill; and adored great-grandchild, Gracie Jane Storkson. She was a teacher of kindergarten and first graders for 34 years, mentor to many UW and Edgewood student teachers, forever in awe of sunsets, sandhill cranes, meadowlarks, gardens and all nature, and always a follower of Christ and thankful to God for a wonderful life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Olbrich Botanical Society in Jane Marshall Hill's memory. Olbrich Botanical Society, 3330 Atwood Ave Madison, WI 53704 or at www.olbrich.org/donate/remembrances.cfm.

