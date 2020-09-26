Lindsay, Jane A.

MADISON - Jane Lindsay passed away on March 12, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz., in the loving presence of her family.

Her body gave out, but great memories of Jane live on. Jane was one of the nicest people you would ever meet. She was always thinking of what she could do for others.

Education became a mission in Jane's life. Her own education in Madison, Wis., included Dudgeon Grade School, Cherokee Junior High, and Edgewood High School. Jane attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she joined the Chi Omega Sorority and earned an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and a Master's degree in Library Science. Jane loved books! She worked as a teacher and school librarian throughout her career.

Jane was a world traveler. She worked at Bank of America in San Francisco, Holy Name and St. Patrick's Schools in Boston, Dept. of Defense Dependents' Schools in Bamberg, Germany, St. John's School in Waunakee, Wis., and at Gompers School in Madison, Wis. Of course Madison, Wis., was the place she loved the most!

Jane is survived by her brother, Don Lindsay; her sister, Debbie Crews (Cordell) Ketterling; four nieces and nephews, Armando J. Crews, Keisa (Brett) Davisson, Cameron (Tina) Crews, and Alissa Crews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. They all remember their great trips to the library and quality time with Aunt "Nanie."

A memorial service will be held in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., at graveside RESURRECTION CEMETERY (2705 Regent St. Madison, WI 53705) with a lunch gathering to follow at Vilas Park. Due to current conditions we will hold the services outside and ask that everyone wear a mask, to protect all of Jane's loved ones. In lieu of flower or gifts the family requests that you please donate to a charity of your choice in Jane's name. Thank you!