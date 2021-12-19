Marty, Jane Irene

BLACK EARTH – Jane Irene Marty, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Nov. 26, 1954, the daughter of Jack and Nellie (King) Litschauer.

Jane grew up near Sauk City and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School. She married Dwayne Marty on April 27, 1985. Jane spent most of her married life living in Belleville. She enjoyed the outdoors and would often attend hikes sponsored by the Nature Conservancy with Dwayne. Jane was also an accomplished carpenter and built some of the cabinetry in their home. She loved her pets and had many cats and dogs over the years.

Jane is survived by her husband, Dwayne; a sister, Linda (Don) Dahlke; brother, Richard Litschauer; sister, Marie (Jim) Cristallo; brother-in-law, Allen (Kathy) Marty; and nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Patricia (Litschauer) Elsing and Jacqueline (Litschauer) Vernon; mother-in-law, Audrey Marty; and first husband, Tim Lindsay.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

