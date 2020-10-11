Nix, Jane F.

MADISON – Jane F. Nix, age 69, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct/ 9, 2020, at Nazareth House. with her husband by her side. She was born on Jan. 12, 1951, in Madison, to Frederick and Elizabeth (Longfield) Zimmer. Jane married her husband, Pat Nix, on Sept. 20, 1980, and they recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Services will be held privately. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

