Jane Nix
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Nix, Jane F.

MADISON – Jane F. Nix, age 69, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct/ 9, 2020, at Nazareth House. with her husband by her side. She was born on Jan. 12, 1951, in Madison, to Frederick and Elizabeth (Longfield) Zimmer. Jane married her husband, Pat Nix, on Sept. 20, 1980, and they recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Services will be held privately. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Oct. 11, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
October 11, 2020