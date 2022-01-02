Menu
Jane Pricer
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bullard High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Pricer, Jane Ann (Schlesselman)

MADISON - Jane Ann (Schlesselman) Pricer died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 26, 2021.

Jane leaves many friends and will be remembered for her kindness, bright smile, sweet disposition, positive outlook, great sense of humor, and humanity. Jane gave the gift of music and an insatiable curiosity to her sons and grandchildren.

Jane was born March 31, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Edmond and Leota Schlesselman; her family moved West, and Jane grew up in Fresno, Calif. Jane married Robert Pricer in Fresno in 1963, and after living in Michigan and Maine, they eventually moved their family to Madison, Wis., in 1977, where the family resided until Jane's death. She worked as an ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher and volunteered for several organizations including Centro Hispano, SERV, and as a docent for the State Historical Museum. Jane was a member of the First Unitarian Society of Madison. With her family, Jane lived in New Zealand, France and Portugal, and spent extended periods of time in Mexico, and visited many other countries. Jane spoke and wrote Spanish beautifully, and had passion for the music, food, culture and people of other countries.

Jane is survived by Bob, her husband of 58 years; two sons, Philip (Maria Para-Zebadua) and Bradley, both of Madison; five grandchildren, Sofia, Andy, Natalie, Griffin, and Dillon, all of Madison; brother, Jack Schlesselman (Marilee) of Reedley, Calif.; sister, Marty McDonald of Bloomington, Ind.; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Audubon Rowe Sanctuary, Gibbon, Neb.; Agrace HospiceCare; or a charity of your choice.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to Bob and family on the passing of Jane, and to Jack on losing his sister. We were all students at BHS at the same time.
Irwin Chow
Other
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
January 2, 2022
Sharing my memories of a card she gave me as I was struggling through some personal things very compassionate lady
Jan wells
Work
January 1, 2022
