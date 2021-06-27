Roeber, Jane (Davison)

MADISON - Jane (Davison) Roeber, age 82, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born September 25, 1938, in Berwyn, Illinois, to Erwin and Alice (Monteith) Davison. In 1949 the family moved to River Falls, Wisconsin, where Jane graduated from high school in 1956.

Jane graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1960 and from the U.W. Library School in 1961 with a master's degree in library science. At various times over the next decades Jane was employed by the Madison Public Library (working in adult services and public relations), U.W. Extension (teaching a course in basic public library management), and the state's Department of Public Instruction (concentrating on children's public library services).

She served on the boards of the Friends of the Madison Public Library, Friends of the Cooperative Children's Book Center, and the Wisconsin Center for the Book. She was a member of the board of trustees of the South Central Library System at its inception in 1975. Other interests were reflected in membership on the boards of Historic Madison, Inc. and the Madison Boychoir; for each of these she served as secretary and newsletter editor.

Jane married James (Jim) Roeber of Wausau in 1961; their son Erich was born in 1963 and son Karl in 1966. The family lived in Sunset Village for more than fifty years; going from the youngest family on their block to the oldest. The couple enjoyed travel and counted Colorado among their favorites along with explorations of the United Kingdom. Jane was known as a dedicated planner of family reunions and other gatherings.

She was predeceased by her parents and son Karl (1966-1984). Survivors include husband Jim and son Erich of Fort Collins, Colorado, his wife Terri Marty, and children Heidi and Elsa. A celebration of her life is planned to be held at Olbrich Gardens' Atrium Room at 11:00 am on Friday, July 2. Memorial gifts to benefit libraries or other community organizations are suggested.

