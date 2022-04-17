Jane Marie (Krohn) Steinhofer

July 18, 1951 - April 13, 2022

MADISON - Jane Marie (Krohn) Steinhofer, fondly known as "JuJu", age 70, passed away after an eight-month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on April 13, 2022, at the UW Hospital. She was born on July 18, 1951, in Madison, WI, to parents, Wilson and Betty (Schoten) Krohn.

Jane took pride in being a lifelong Madison area resident, growing up on the city's Northside then graduating from Madison East High School in 1969. During this time, she met her high school sweetheart, Ronald "Ron" Steinhofer and they were married on July 14, 1969, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two sons and fifty-two years of marriage.

Jane retired from twenty-three years with Greater Insurance Services of Madison. She was a twenty-year breast cancer survivor, a strong individual, and a very talented artist. She enjoyed photography, painting watercolor, and knitting. She loved sharing her talents with family and friends; often knitting baby gifts for new additions to her family and painting handmade cards for special occasions. Her love of the arts brought her to volunteer at the Overture Center for the Arts. Jane will be remembered for her beauty that radiated from the inside out and for her love of all creatures. She adored spending time outdoors and provided a backyard sanctuary for the squirrels and birds to enjoy. She was an avid walker and met and enhanced the lives of many new friends and dogs she met along her path. Above all, she cherished her time spent with family and friends and would often say to them "I love you to the moon and back". Jane will be forever loved and recognized for her dedication and passionate will to live.

Jane is survived by her husband, Ron Steinhofer; sons: Matthew Steinhofer, and Brent (Tovah) Steinhofer; grandsons: Jack, Sam, Greyden, and Wyle; siblings: Kathy Krohn Price, Carl (Joanne) Krohn, Colleen (Andrew IV) Krohn Langum; sister-in-law, Patty Steinhofer; nieces and nephews: Spencer, Harrison, Kathryn (Paul), Andrew V, Alicia, Adam (Amanda) and Drew; many great-nieces and great-nephews; along with countless furry and feathered friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Donald Olson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gordon and Dorothy (Holmes) Steinhofer; brothers-in-law: Randie Steinhofer, Rick Steinhofer, and Jerry Price.

The family would like to extend a special thank you and hug to the doctors, nurses and staff of the UW Hospital and the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their exceptional care to Jane during this process.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A Visitation will take place prior to the service, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257