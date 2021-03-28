Menu
Jane Stinson
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
La Follette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Stinson, Jane M.

MCFARLAND - Jane M. Stinson, age 56, of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after fighting a long courageous battle with celiac disease and many complications from it. She was born on Nov. 23, 1964, in Madison, the daughter of Walter Daggett and Marilyn Budzisz.

Jane graduated from LaFollette High School in 1983. She met the love of her life, Joseph Stinson, 11 years ago, and they made many fond memories together.

Jane worked for Shopko for 25 years and enjoyed volunteering at the Dane County Humane Society. She was an animal lover and an avid reader. Jane loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and had a very special bond with her mother, Marilyn.

Jane is survived by her husband, Joe; mother, Marilyn (Norman) Budzisz; father, Walter; two brothers, Steve (Judi) Daggett and Bart (Connie) Daggett; stepson, Rob Stinson; granddaughter, Alexis Stinson; two nephews, Michael (Katie O'Connell) Topper and Cooper Daggett; four nieces, Christina (Felipe) Nogueira, Alyson (Justin Wolter) Daggett, Kayla Daggett and Samantha Daggett; two great-nieces, Ellie Daggett and Layla Daggett; great-nephew, Jaxson Daggett; and two beloved feline companions, Ducky and Zeva. She was preceded in death by her baby brother, Mark.

Our precious Jane will forever be missed. A special thank you to Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care for handling the services. She will rest at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
