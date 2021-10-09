Meehan, Janeen Gay

SOUTH RIDING, VA. On Oct. 5, 2021, Janeen Gay Meehan of South Riding, Va. passed away at the age of 83.

Lovingly remembered as grandmother to John and Elizabeth Viney; aunt to Brad (Dianne) Schneeberger, Scott (Virginia) Schneeberger, and Chad (Leslie) Schneeberger; mother-in-law to Bill (Angela) Viney; great-aunt to eight great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her husband, John "Jack" Meehan; daughter, Laura Viney; and sister, Melody Schneeberger.

Janeen was born in Janesville, Wis. and graduated from Monroe High School. She received a full scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin - Platteville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. She went on to receive a full fellowship for her Master of Science – Behavioral Disabilities degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She completed her education by earning her second master's degree, a Master of Science – Education Administration, also from the UW– Madison.

She began her teaching career in a one room rural school and forty-two years later, she retired as Education Director and Principal of Pioneer School at Mendota Mental Institute in 2000.

Janeen's faith was a very important part of who she was. She was a dedicated member of both Arcola United Methodist Church and Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where she attended services, participated in weekly bible studies, served on various committees and held leadership positions. Both churches also house memorials, dedicated by Janeen to her late daughter, Laura.

Janeen was best known for her servant's heart. She touched countless lives with her generosity and love. Whether they were friends, family, organizations or causes, she was always ready to help. She was a member and officer on the Board of Goodwill of Southern Wisconsin for 22 years. She has been a volunteer and Board Member for the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation. Janeen also served on many other committees and boards including Dulles South Food Pantry, Dane County Unified Services Board, Wisconsin Association of Community Service, and United Way Board of Dane County and was a supporter of Wisconsin Athletics.

Janeen was the proud recipient of numerous awards including the Wisconsin Association of Community Service Program Woodrow Wilson Memorial Award, the Dane County Unified Services Walter Bauman Leadership Award, the Combined Health Appeal Leadership Award, and the Wisconsin Governor's Award for Leadership.

However, Janeen was most proud of her family and her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. After the passing of her husband Jack, she moved to Virginia to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Spending time with them brought her the greatest joy. Not a day went by without her thinking of, talking about or being with Jack, Laura, John and Elizabeth.

Janeen was an avid Wisconsin Badger fan. She combined her love of the Badgers with her passion for travel. She enjoyed traveling to football games and basketball tournaments with her nephews and their families. She often traveled with her grandchildren visiting Europe, Asia and many places in the US. Her travels took her to more than 25 countries, but her favorite destination was Disney World, which she visited with her family more times than she could count. It was truly a magical place for her.

A private service will be held at the family's request. Friends and family are invited to view the service on line on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The link to view the service is: Arcola United Methodist Church (arcolachurch.org)

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janeen's name to Arcola United Methodist Church, (Sterling, VA), the Building Fund of Corpus Christi Catholic Church (Aldie, VA) or Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation (Madison, WI).