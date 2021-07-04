Menu
Janet Fishbain
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bloom High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Fishbain, Janet (Rietveld)

MADISON - Janet (Rietveld) Fishbain, 80, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a short battle with pneumonia, at St. Mary's Hospital. Born Jan. 18, 1941, in Chicago Heights, Ill., to Isaac and Elizabeth (Bardwick) Rietveld, Janet spent her youth on the family farm riding her horse, participating in 4H, and spending time with her extended Rietveld family. After graduating from Bloom Township High School, Janet got her degree in English education from Hope College in Holland, Mich., and her master's degree in English literature from University of Colorado in Boulder. Done with school, Janet moved to Racine to start her teaching career at Horlick High School. While at Horlick, Janet met history teacher and football coach, Jerome Fishbain, and the two wed on June 18, 1966, at the Rietveld family farm.

Janet loved teaching English, regardless of where she was. Over the years she taught at three different high schools in Racine, at UW-River Falls, as a substitute in the Madison Metropolitan School District and at Madison Area Technical College, but her longest and favorite stint was at the University of Wisconsin Writing Center. During her 30-year tenure at the center, Janet helped thousands of students improve their writing skills, and in 2002 she was awarded the Chancellor's Hilldale Award for Excellence in Teaching.

When Janet wasn't teaching, you could always find her working on some sort of handiwork - particularly knitting and quilting. Her gorgeous hand-knit sweaters were only for family, but many friends were lucky enough to receive hand-knit socks, mittens, scarves or hats, handcrafted jewelry, handmade quilts and baby blankets as gifts. She was so prolific with her creations that her children would often suggest she sell what she made, but she insisted she only liked to make things for people she loved.

Janet is survived by her husband, Jerome; her children, Jason, Sarah (Chris) Leonard and Rachael (Dan) Hagen; her three grandchildren, Dagan and Alisana Fishbain and Jacob Leonard; and her two step-grandchildren, Brea and Reese Hagen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Paul; and her sister, Marguerite.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.

A public visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME (3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI) on Tuesday, July 6 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry, very sorry to hear of the loss of your wife. My wife Sandy and I will be praying for you and your family. Gordon Bradshaw, Class of "65
Gordon Bradshaw
July 5, 2021
Hi Coach. So sorry for your loss!
Neil Kosterman
Other
July 5, 2021
Jerome, Jason, Sarah and Rachel: I was sorry to hear of Janet. It's been a long time since I've seen any of you but I remember you all fondly and have thought of you a lot the last few days. Janet was such a good neighbor and friend. She taught me to crochet and made a number of "maternity tops" when I was expecting Rob.
Mary Cahalan
July 4, 2021
Jerry: I am very sorry to hear of your loss. I remember " Miss Rietveld" ( that is what we called her in English class in 1963) very well. She was a great teacher, and very pretty. I have always remembered that she called on girls by their last name. I had never heard a teacher do that before. Miss Rietveld explained that is how professors did it in college, and that they better get used to it. Andy
Andrew Shovers
July 4, 2021
Coach Fishbain, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jay and Patty Hammes
July 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
July 4, 2021
