Janet (Jackie) Joan Leonard Hand

Nov. 17, 1931 - March 20, 2022

FRIENDSHIP - Janet (Jackie) Joan Leonard Hand passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Friendship, Wisconsin. Janet was born November 17, 1931, to Roy and Elda Leonard in Madison, Wisconsin. Janet married her life-long sweetheart, James (Jim) in 1957. He preceded her in death in 1995. Also preceding her in death were her parents, brothers John and Eldan, and sister, LaVon Chamberlain. She is survived by her nieces Karin Flood McKenna, Michelle Casto, Terry Vanduch and Tona Crenshaw, nephews Lee Chamberlain and Vance Leonard and several grand-nieces and nephews and great grand-nieces and nephews.

Janet served the Credit Union movement with pride, retiring as Vice President of her beloved CUNA Supply in 1985, after an exciting 32 years. After retirement, Janet was a realtor, working with her friends at Pavelec Realty in Friendship. She loved animals, especially her dogs and cats. Janet will be remembered for the loving and generous person she was to her family and friends.

