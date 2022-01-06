Hoffman, Janet Ann

MADISON - Janet Ann Hoffman, 82, loving sister, aunt and daughter of Aloysius and Theresa Hoffman, passed away in the care of her family and Agrace Hospice on Sunday morning, Jan. 2, 2022. She was born July 15, 1939, on the Hoffman home farm, west of Waunakee, and attended St. John's Catholic School.

Janet lived the majority of her life on the farm with Mother. Forever young at heart, Janet always exuded a joy for life. She loved caring for all living things and was especially devoted to her family, eagerly willing to lend a hand working on the farm, planting in the garden, or caring for the animals. She was most particularly fond of children and brought so many smiles to so many. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew her, especially niece, Jessica Hoffman, and nephew, Preston Kelsey.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Theresa (Ballweg) Hoffman; and two brothers-in-law, Dr. Jeff Davis and Roland Ripp. She is survived by three sisters, Mary Ripp, DeForest, Carolyn Davis-Hoffman, Madison, and Margaret (Alan) Kelsey, Waterloo; and four brothers, Steve (Kay) Hoffman, DeForest, Don (Mary) Hoffman, Waunakee, William "Bill" (Julia) Hoffman, Columbus, and Leo (Lori) Hoffman, Waunakee; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, on Monday, Jan. 10. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., which will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend at stjb.org. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

