DEERFIELD - Janet Alvina (Krause) Jackson, age 77, of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, after a short battle with leukemia at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Janet was born on Mar. 27, 1943, in the town of Magnolia, Wis., the second of three children of Verne William Krause and Clara Verena Day. She attended the Evansville Community School District, where she graduated in 1960. Seven years later, on Feb. 8, 1967, Janet gave birth to her only son, Bryon "B.J." Schumacher in Stoughton, Wis. Janet would later meet John Wayne "J.W." Jackson, and they were united in marriage on Feb. 20, 1970.

Janet was known as the "Jill of all trades" during her lifetime. At an early age, Janet worked on the family farm, located south of Evansville, Wis. She would later work at Melster Candies Co. in Cambridge, Wis., RMIW/Flambeau Inc. in Deerfield, Wis., and MPI in Deerfield, Wis., until her retirement. After she retired, Janet turned her lifelong hobby into a job as an embroiderer, leatherworker, seamstress, and tailor, doing freelance work for the local members of the community and beyond.

Janet enjoyed spending time with her family and large circle of friends. She regularly attended local craft fairs, horse shows, and mini rod tractor pulls. Janet was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all that knew her.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vivian Meier; husband, John Jackson; two brothers-in-law, Merle and Rodney Jackson; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Schmid and Wilma Pautsch. She is survived by her son, Bryon (Rhonda) Schumacher; and grandson, Cody Schumacher of Cambridge, Wis.; brother, Elmer (Pat) Krause of Janesville, Wis.; brother-in-law, Donald Meier of Beaver Dam, Wis.; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Smith of Beloit, Wis., Nancy Zweig of Janesville, Wis., and Hilda Smith of Rogers, Ark.; step-daughter, Wanda (Richard) Dow of Burleson, Texas; and step-son, Justin (Jena) Jackson of Burleson, Texas; as well as many other cousins, nephews, nieces, and family members.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 201 Bue St., Deerfield.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the workers who helped care for Janet at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

