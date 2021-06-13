Menu
Janet Kittelsen
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Kittelsen, Janet T.

VERONA - Janet T. Kittelsen, age 88, of Verona, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Halvor and Janetta (Woodward) Teisberg.

Janet was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin. Her primary hobby was gardening, and her garden was included in the Olbrich Gardens tour one year. She retired as an office manager for Zimbrick in 1992.

Janet is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth; her four daughters, Jean (Fred) Ayers, Julie Sills (Ken Mayer), Joyce (Bill) Rader and Judy Sills-Olvera; son, Bill (Ann) Sills; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and a sister.

At Janet's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Olbrich Gardens would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ken and family, My sincere and heartfelt sympathy. I recall many fine barbershop gatherings shared with you and Jan when Dave was singing in the Madison Chorus and with the quartet. Peace and Love to you all,, Carol Baumgarten
Carol Baumgarten
Friend
June 15, 2021
I did not know Janet but I worked with her husband, Ken, at First Wisconsin Bank many years ago. My deepest condolences to out to Ken and his family.
Mary Manion-Pfeil
June 15, 2021
