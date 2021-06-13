Kittelsen, Janet T.

VERONA - Janet T. Kittelsen, age 88, of Verona, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Halvor and Janetta (Woodward) Teisberg.

Janet was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin. Her primary hobby was gardening, and her garden was included in the Olbrich Gardens tour one year. She retired as an office manager for Zimbrick in 1992.

Janet is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth; her four daughters, Jean (Fred) Ayers, Julie Sills (Ken Mayer), Joyce (Bill) Rader and Judy Sills-Olvera; son, Bill (Ann) Sills; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and a sister.

At Janet's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Olbrich Gardens would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420