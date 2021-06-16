Menu
Janet MacDonald
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

MacDonald, Janet Coles

MIDDLETON - Janet Coles MacDonald, age 83, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brookdale Stonefield in Middleton, Wis.

Janet was born on Dec. 31, 1937, in Staten Island, N.Y., to the late Roswell and Pearl Coles Sr. Janet graduated from Staten Island Academy in 1955 and from Boston University in 1959, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She later received her Master of Arts degree from Lamar University. She married William MacDonald in 1959. Janet and William welcomed their daughter, Maryellen, in 1960.

Janet taught high school English for four years at Staten Island Academy. Upon moving to Texas, she taught English at Nederland High School, Nederland, Texas, from 1965-1989, including several years as Chair of the English Department. She was named Teacher of the Year in 1985.

Janet remained active after her retirement and move to Madison. She was both a learner and an instructor in PLATO Continuing Education. She was active in several charitable projects.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Maryellen; and two grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Roswell Coles Jr.

There will be a memorial service for Janet at ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, Madison, Wis., on June 19. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m., with Father Andy Jones presiding. Masks will be required for admission to the church. Please observe social distancing while in the building. To join Janet's service please log on to https://youtu.be/Z0dv7q0iQXg. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet's name may be made to Staten Island Academy, https://www.statenislandacademy.org/giving/the-development-office, or the PLATO Education Fund, https://www.platomadison.org/donate.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
WI
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Madison, WI
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m.
To join Janet's service please log on to: https://youtu.be/Z0dv7q0iQXg
WI
Dear Maryellen, Your Mother sounds like such a wonderful person ... so full of of life, spirit, curiosity, and giving! You embody these same characteristics. You and she were so fortunate to have each other. I wish you comfort, peace, and joy in memories of your Mom and the life you shared with her. My Mom died in 2007, and I discovered that in so many ways she is an enduring part of me. I wish you that same kind of enduring connection to your Mom. Warmest wishes and condolences, Lyn
Lyn Abramson
Work
June 24, 2021
A wonderful teacher! When i got to college, I had no problems with any essays, term papers, etc. Because she prepared us so well. I aced my English classes in particular. I graduated from Nederland class of 72. Southwest Texas State with a BSPT, Magna Cum Laude 92.
Raelena Eckols
Student
June 18, 2021
Janet MacDonald was my favorite English teacher at Nederland High School and inspired my love for literature, writing and my love of words - their meaning, use, and history. RIP, Ms. MacDonald. You were a great teacher!
Rene Tooley Sheppard
Student
June 18, 2021
She told me I should be an English teacher, and she was right but I never became one. Still, we shared love for the written word and though that was 1982, I'll never forget she was the first teacher with whom I had a real connection. Well done, Mrs. MacDonald! Rest well.
Angela Fulton Weaver
Student
June 17, 2021
Mrs McDonald was a patient and encouraging English teacher to this shy 10th grader. She was serious about learning but enjoyed a good laugh! I appreciate her dedication to teaching.
Joel Jones
Student
June 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 16, 2021
