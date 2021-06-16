MacDonald, Janet Coles

MIDDLETON - Janet Coles MacDonald, age 83, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brookdale Stonefield in Middleton, Wis.

Janet was born on Dec. 31, 1937, in Staten Island, N.Y., to the late Roswell and Pearl Coles Sr. Janet graduated from Staten Island Academy in 1955 and from Boston University in 1959, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She later received her Master of Arts degree from Lamar University. She married William MacDonald in 1959. Janet and William welcomed their daughter, Maryellen, in 1960.

Janet taught high school English for four years at Staten Island Academy. Upon moving to Texas, she taught English at Nederland High School, Nederland, Texas, from 1965-1989, including several years as Chair of the English Department. She was named Teacher of the Year in 1985.

Janet remained active after her retirement and move to Madison. She was both a learner and an instructor in PLATO Continuing Education. She was active in several charitable projects.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Maryellen; and two grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Roswell Coles Jr.

There will be a memorial service for Janet at ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, Madison, Wis., on June 19. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m., with Father Andy Jones presiding. Masks will be required for admission to the church. Please observe social distancing while in the building. To join Janet's service please log on to https://youtu.be/Z0dv7q0iQXg. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet's name may be made to Staten Island Academy, https://www.statenislandacademy.org/giving/the-development-office, or the PLATO Education Fund, https://www.platomadison.org/donate.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434