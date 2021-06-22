Matera, Janet L. (Silliman)

FITCHBURG - Janet L. (Silliman) Matera, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. She was born on was born on August 22, 1933, to Eugene and Marion (Gleason) Silliman in Iowa.

Janet, and her identical twin sister, Joan, were outstanding scholars in high school and earned a KNAPP scholarship to the University of Wisconsin -Madison. She met and married a young fighter pilot, Raymond A. Matera, who years later became Adjutant General of Wisconsin. Janet became 1st lady of the Guard and enjoyed all the people she met and developed many friendships. Later, Janet had a passion for service in the medical career field. She quickly became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked many years at the Mendota State Hospital, and Central Colony, in Madison.

Janet is greatly missed by daughter, Terry Matera; sons, Gene (wife Mary) Matera, Steve (wife Andrea) Matera and is further survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by daughter, Rae Anne Tucker.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Agrace HospiceCare.

The family will hold a private service on Wednesday. June 23 at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent Street, Madison, WI.

