Janet Olsen
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Olsen, Janet A.

WAUNAKEE - Janet A. Olsen, age 76, of Waunakee, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Janet is survived by her son, Kevin Olsen, Waunakee; two granddaughters of Michigan; her sister, Rita Dickson, Waunakee; niece, Rana Pappathopoulos, Manitowoc, Wis.; and four great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Julie Olsen.

A celebration of life service will be held at a future date to be announced. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Agrace HospiceCare at www.agrace.org.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jan, I enjoyed our friendship these past few years. We will all miss you so much! sending love to your family.
Jen Haggard
March 15, 2021
