WAUNAKEE - Janet A. Olsen, age 76, of Waunakee, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Janet is survived by her son, Kevin Olsen, Waunakee; two granddaughters of Michigan; her sister, Rita Dickson, Waunakee; niece, Rana Pappathopoulos, Manitowoc, Wis.; and four great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Julie Olsen.

A celebration of life service will be held at a future date to be announced. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Agrace HospiceCare at www.agrace.org.

