Janet Rolfsmeyer
Rolfsmeyer, Janet Louise

MOUNT HOREB - Janet Louise Rolfsmeyer, age 78, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on Jan. 12, 1943, in Stoughton, the daughter of Thomas and Karoline (Lee) Lawrence.

Janet is survived by her son, Ken (Vicki Bradford) Rolfsmeyer; daughter, Kristi Wells; step-grandson, Dan (Deidre) Bradford; two step-great-grandchildren; brother, John (Roxanne) Lawrence; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; and son, Robert Rolfsmeyer.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
