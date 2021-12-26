Schuman, Janet

SUN PRAIRIE - Janet "Jan" Schuman, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Jan was born to Caroline (néee Ludwig) and Edward Tuttle on Jan. 23, 1943, in Fond du Lac County, where she spent her childhood years. She was baptized on Feb. 23, 1943, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Dundee, Wis. She made confirmation of her Christian faith on June 30, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Campbellsport, Wis. She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1961. Prior to marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth "Ken" Schuman, on Sept. 6, 1969, she worked at A.C. Nielsen Company, Fond du Lac. After marriage, she moved to Dodgeville, where Ken was employed with GTE. They later moved to Portage and Sun Prairie, following Ken's career with the telephone industry.

They were blessed with four children, Mara Demien (Kent), Mark Schuman (Tina), Joni Rupnow (Scott) and Jill Winters (Jeremy). Surviving are grandchildren, Luke Boland, Peter and Andrew Demien, Christopher, Johnathan and Emmanuel Schuman, Caroline Hernandez, Carina Rohn, and Jack, Malachi, Wilhelm and Rose Rupnow. Great-grandchildren are Benito and Nayeli Hernandez. Also surviving are her husband; two siblings, Dale (Shirley) Tuttle and Kathy Tuttle; sisters-in-law, Carol Carey, Mary Ann Tuttle and Audrey (David) Weed; and her uncle and godfather, Francis Tuttle; as well as several nieces, nephews, pen pals and friends.

Her favorite hobby was writing to pen pals. She enjoyed traveling, having been blessed to visit all 50 states and several foreign countries. She was a faithful member of Eastside Lutheran Church for over 43 years, serving on Mission Guild, ushering, church cleaning and doing other tasks.

She volunteered for over 25 years at Twice Is Nice, a volunteer-run thrift store which supports Lakeside Lutheran.

Christian education was important to her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Eastside Lutheran School, Madison; Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills; or a charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at EASTSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI 53704, on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9 a.m. until services. Luncheon is to follow. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery, Campbellsport, Wis.

The funeral services will be livestreamed on Eastside Lutheran's YouTube Channel at https://youtube.com/c/EastsideLutheran. Please note, there is a mask mandate in Dane County, where services will be held. If you are unable to wear a mask indoors, please attend and honor her memory through the online options. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

