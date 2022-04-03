Janice E. Byce

MADISON - Janice E. Byce, 85, was born in Otter Tail County – Western Township, MN, to her parents, Arthur and Edith Rose. Jan spent much of her adult life living in Madison, WI. At the time of her passing, she was living life to the fullest at her new condo at Vista West in Madison. Jan passed away in the hospital with two of her children by her side. Her family takes peace in knowing that Jan did not suffer or hurt during her last moments.

Jan is described by friends as bright, passionate, fun, and vibrant. Jan spent 34 years of her life dedicated to helping other women feel their best through her store, Jan Byce Designs, first at Westgate and then Hilldale Mall. She was a businesswoman at heart and loved traveling to market to pick out the latest fashions. She was often accompanied on her business ventures by her life partner and best friend, Bill Ritchie. Friends and family will remember her love for high heeled shoes (both to wear and as decor), golfing, and socializing with her Nakoma family. In her later years, Jan loved spending time with her friends, playing in a weekly bridge game, heading out for an Oakcrest burger and spending time with her kids, grandkids and "great grands". Her family will fondly remember the greeting of "Tis Jan" on each phone call, text message, or arrival.

Jan is survived by her siblings: Dorothy Norlen (Don), Wanda Smalls; her children: Brad Byce (Meghan Conger), Suzi Liszewski (Pete), and John Byce; Her grandchildren: Sarah Schlough (Jason), John Byce (Nakita Raghunath), Katie Liszewski, Jessica Liszewski, Ty Pelton-Byce, and Kaya Pelton-Byce; her great grandchildren: Sadie, Lily, and JJ Schlough; and many nieces and nephews.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Edith Rose; her sister, Connie Mark; her nephew, Mike Norlen; and her life partner, Bill Ritchie.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Jan on May 27, 2022, at Dahmen's at Hawks Landing from 6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m. Visitors are welcome to come at any time during the event to visit and share stories. As Jan would have expected, all beverages served will be "on the rocks, 3 cubes".

