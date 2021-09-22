Giese, Janice M.

MIDDLETON - Janice M. Giese, age 81, passed away Feb. 4, 2021, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton. She was born May 14, 1939, in Conover, Wis., to Leonard and Pearl (Thresher) Johnson.

Janice graduated from Eagle River High School in 1957. She attended Marquette University – School of Dentistry where she obtained her degree as a dental hygienist. She married her high school sweetheart, Michael Giese, in September of 1961, and they made their home in Middleton, where they raised three daughters. In addition to working as a dental hygienist over the years, and being a wonderful mother and grandmother, Janice enjoyed baking, crafting, vacations in the Northwoods and Door County, helping with her church, and playing with the grandkids and grandpups.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; and her eldest daughter, Kelly Westrick. She is survived by her brothers, Robert, Lowell and Keith Johnson; her daughters, Sandy (Bret Cors) and Christl (Gerald) Eggleston; her grandchildren, Sydney and Ty Westrick, and Kira and Rowan Eggleston; and other nieces, nephews, and many good friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, Sept. 27, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406