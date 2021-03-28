Mack, Janice J.

MONONA - Janice J. Mack, age 85, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on March 30, 1935, in Leola, S.D., the daughter of Adolph and Edna (Rempher) Bonnett.

Janice married the love of her life, Bernard Mack, on Aug. 8, 1956, in Leola, S.D. She worked in food service for many years. Janice was a member of the American Legion in Monona, Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church in Stoughton, and Monona Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family, taking weekend getaways with friends, singing, and playing the piano.

Janice is survived by her four daughters, Lynn (Gary) Schulz, Julie Benjamin, Ellen Mack and Karleen (Brett) Mack-Brandt; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Edith) Bonnett; sisters-in-law, Norma (Randy) Scott and Myrna (Harry) Linder; brothers-in-law, Delmer Haux and Harold Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard Mack; sister, Nancy Johnson; and other relatives.

Private family services will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Janice's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Memorials may be gifted in Janice's name to Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

