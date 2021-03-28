Menu
Janice Mack
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Mack, Janice J.

MONONA - Janice J. Mack, age 85, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on March 30, 1935, in Leola, S.D., the daughter of Adolph and Edna (Rempher) Bonnett.

Janice married the love of her life, Bernard Mack, on Aug. 8, 1956, in Leola, S.D. She worked in food service for many years. Janice was a member of the American Legion in Monona, Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church in Stoughton, and Monona Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family, taking weekend getaways with friends, singing, and playing the piano.

Janice is survived by her four daughters, Lynn (Gary) Schulz, Julie Benjamin, Ellen Mack and Karleen (Brett) Mack-Brandt; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Edith) Bonnett; sisters-in-law, Norma (Randy) Scott and Myrna (Harry) Linder; brothers-in-law, Delmer Haux and Harold Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard Mack; sister, Nancy Johnson; and other relatives.

Private family services will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Janice's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Memorials may be gifted in Janice's name to Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Service
11:00a.m.
LIVE STREAM - visit Janice's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link
WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Lynn, Julie, Ellen, Karleen and your families, we miss your wonderful mom along with you. We hope you find comfort and peace during this difficult time. Rest in Peace Janice.
Jerry and Loretta Maly
March 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your dear Mom. I have fond memories growing up of your family being neighbors on Owen Road my parents, Clay & Fran Felland and me. Then, years later, your Mom was the child care provider for my infant son Jason Prestigiacomo. As a new Mom back then, your Mom provided great care to Jason and comfort to a new Mom that he was in good hands. That was 45 years ago. Although we lost touch, I will always remember your mom for having special moments in my life - neighbor, friend, care giver. Sending a hug to all of you. May your Mom Rest In Peace.
Candy Cattell
March 28, 2021
