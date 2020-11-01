Meinholz, Janice M.

MIDDLETON - Janice M. Meinholz, 76, died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home in Middleton, surrounded by her children. She was born on Feb. 16, 1944, in Waunakee, to Alfred and Ethel (Maly) Ballweg. Janice grew up on a farm outside of Waunakee with her many siblings. She was the owner and operator of Appliance Service Unlimited of Middleton, which the family continues to operate today.

Survivors include her children, Lynn, Tim (Lara), Rick (Tracy); her grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Quinn and Jasmine Meinholz; and her sisters and brothers, Jim (Lucille) Ballweg, Ken Ballweg, Nancy (Gary) Ripp, Gordy (Leah) Ballweg, Ron (Michelle) Ballweg, Sue (Marty) Batz, and Jerry (Teresa Steele) Ballweg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ethel; and granddaughter, Samantha Meinholz-Haefer.

A Celebration of Janice's life will take place at REX'S INNKEEPER, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity in Janice's memory.

