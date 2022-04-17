Janice Lynn Stover

April 8, 1953 - April 6, 2022

MADISON - On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Janice Lynn Stover, exuberant and loving mother of one and nurturer to all, passed away at the age of 68.

Born on April 8, 1953, in Madison, Wis., the fifth of seven children, Jan graduated from East High School in 1971. She worked at Rennebohm's and the phone company before finding her calling at the Post Office, where she became "Jan the Mail Lady" for 34 years.

Jan's lifelong dream was to have a child to raise and love in the way that she thought all children should be raised and loved. In 1982, she realized that dream with the birth of her son, Eric (Krszjzaniek). She was one hell of a great mom, with some saying she was the proudest and the greatest that there ever was. And, just between us, those people are correct.

To all she met, Jan brought her infectious smile and a joy for life. She always believed in the good in everyone and would give generously of her time, money, and anything else she could give to anyone who needed it. Her love for others was in her service, and her service was her world. Jan was a force for good with a sometimes maddeningly true moral compass, who was open and honest even when people didn't want her to be. She was one-of-a-kind in the most beautiful way.

If you knew Jan, you're feeling the grief and disbelief of an impossible loss. You're thinking, "That's impossible, she can't be gone!" And, yeah, we know, it's pretty unreal. She was a fighter, and she was that until the end. So, while she died peacefully, she did not go gentle into that good night. She gave it her all, as we all know she was incapable of giving it any less.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Bernard, Lulu, and Walter. She is survived by her son, her sisters, her cousins, several nieces and nephews, and her dear great- nephews, Thomas and Jace.

Help us honor Jan's legacy by joining us for a gathering at OLBRICH GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. This is an opportunity to share stories, smiles, and laughs - the three things that most defined Jan. If you cannot attend, we ask that in lieu of flowers, you make donations to the Henry Vilas Zoo or Rape Crisis Center.

