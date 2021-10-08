Werlein, Janice Marie (Weichmann)

MADISON/WAUNAKEE - Janice Marie (Weichmann) Werlein, age 66, passed away peacefully at Waunakee Manor on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Janice was born in 1954 in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Paul and Adele (Michel) Weichmann. She graduated in 1972 from La Follette High School and Edgewood College with a B.A. in early childhood development.

Despite her many medical challenges, Janice loved life, singing, art, and her cats, Petey and Cindy (Cinderella). Having been gifted with a unique soprano voice, she formerly sang with the Madison St. Bernard Church and St. Dennis choirs and was a past member of the Madison Diocesan and Festival Choirs and Madison Savoyards. Janice also enjoyed painting and clay crafts at Cornucopia and ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, winning several awards, and was often selected for special exhibits, including NAMI.

While a resident at Wissota Vent Facility and Waunakee Manor, Janice won numerous prizes playing Yahtzee and bingo and immersed herself in the art of coloring. Her room in Waunakee was her art gallery, where her exhibits covered all four walls and received many compliments. Gifts of her art were cherished by family, friends and staff.

Janice is survived by six siblings, Michael (Marilyn) Weichmann, Shirley Schenning (Jim Iverson), Julie (John) Werlein, Jerry (Mary Bradley) Weichmann, Nancy Breunig and Bill (Sharon) Weichmann; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and ex, Steve Werlein. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Paula.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, with lunch to follow. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A livestream of Janice's service will be available under St. Bernard Parish Live Video Feed at https://www.sbmsn.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StBernardMadison.

Memorials may be gifted in Janice's name to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704, or Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718. A special thank you to RN Spencer, NP Terri, Activities and Social Workers at Waunakee Manor.

