Janice Young
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Young, Janice Elaine

COTTAGE GROVE - Janice Elaine Young, 86, a resident of Kindred Hearts Memory Care, Cottage Grove, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Janice was born in Osborn Township, Outagamie County, Wis., on July 3, 1934. After graduating from Seymour High School, she went on to achieve a bachelor's degree in education and home economics from UW-Stout. In 1975, she completed an accounting program with MATC. She worked in various capacities before settling into auditing position with the State of Wisconsin until her retirement.

Janice is survived by brothers, Donald (Ann) Peotter and Kennen (Kate Schulz) Peotter; daughters, Cynthia (Wesley) Pinchot and Annette (John) Schneider; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Myrtle Peotter; sister, Shirley Gara; and daughter, Marilyn Blackley-Braund.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Friends of Wisconsin State Parks.

Memorial service has been postponed due to COVID-19. She will be buried at Highland Memorial Park, in Appleton, Wis.

The family of Janice Young wishes to thank Kindred Hearts Memory Care, Cottage Grove, Wis., for their loving care of her.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Janice's family and friends. I knew Janice because my mother was also a resident at Kindred Hearts. Janice was a very sweet, polite lady.
Pam Anderson
February 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
February 28, 2021
