Nielsen, Jason

MADISON - Jason Nielsen, 38, died in a car crash on July 7, 2021.

Jason loved awesomely bad movies, soccer, sailing, music, and dreaming up projects. He frequently frustrated his wife by disassembling a recently completed project to reuse parts for his next project. He rapped, skipping all the swear words. He tried to learn as many 'useful life skills' as possible.

As a dad, he provided the engineering support to create the visions his son imagined. He was a bike evangelist, and loved the stares he got while cruising around town with his son in the cargo bike with the music blaring.

As a husband, he went above and beyond to show his wife his love. When he found her to-do list, he would start doing it. When running low on yogurt, he would stop eating it so she wouldn't run out. He made handmade cards for every holiday because he refused to buy into Hallmark's commercialization of the holidays.

A memorial will be held at BADGER PRAIRIE COUNTY PARK on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.