Busse, Jay Allen

BLACK EARTH - Jay Allen Busse, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, after losing his battle with alcoholism. He was born on Jan. 4, 1963, to Edward and Janice (Stucki) Busse in Madison, Wis.

Words were easy for Jay. They flowed from him with passion in ways that were not always the easiest to comprehend. He was a man of quick wit, an irreplaceable and sarcastic sense of humor, and the desire to impose it on others when they least expected it, often becoming the butt of his own jokes just to get a laugh.

He was genuine in his beliefs, never wavering from what he thought was right. While he would never let anyone really win a battle, he reveled in endless, often humor-filled banter and, at times, intense discussions with people about politics, the economy, his life as a traveling laborer, his love/hate relationship with the Midwest, his disdain for the Rocky Mountains, his love of a beautiful voice, his favorite music, his treasured memories of Sonoma and Austin, and his fondness of movies.

He may not have been the easiest person to really get to know, but once you did, you became one of the most important things in his life, and he was determined to make you happy at any cost. Those closest to him will remember him as a man of great compassion, a man on a mission to save humanity, one person at a time. His endless obsession for the wellbeing of others was his gift that he shared with everyone he touched, even if they did not realize it when it happened.

His heart was at its fullest when he knew everyone he cared about was happy, healthy, and safe. He cherished his friends and was quick to remind them just how much he cared for all of them. If he could have, he would have given everyone he touched a sliver of his heart if he knew it would make the world a better place.

In addition to his care for all humankind, he had a particularly soft spot for dogs. His desire to save every dog was only surpassed by his love for Vespa, his rescued Eskimo. Vespa was his light in the often-dark days of his life over the last several years, and gave him the sense of extreme comfort, proudly knowing that he saved his life.

Jay is survived by his parents, Edward and Janice Busse; his brother, Erik (Kjersten) Busse; his nephews, Paul and Sam Busse; and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins who love him more than words can express.

Death, whether expected or not, is such a strange phenomenon. We know not how to act and are unsure how to carry on. But knowing that Jay is finally able to rest, at peace, free from the fear, anxieties, and darkness that inhabited him for much of his life, makes the journey we now face just a bit more tolerable.

To honor Jay's love for animals, memorial donations may be made to Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718 or at giveshelter.org.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future time when we all will be able to safely gather and share the many tales of Jay.

Until we meet again son, brother, uncle, friend...

