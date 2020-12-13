Menu
Jay Busse
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Busse, Jay Allen

BLACK EARTH - Jay Allen Busse, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, after losing his battle with alcoholism. He was born on Jan. 4, 1963, to Edward and Janice (Stucki) Busse in Madison, Wis.

Words were easy for Jay. They flowed from him with passion in ways that were not always the easiest to comprehend. He was a man of quick wit, an irreplaceable and sarcastic sense of humor, and the desire to impose it on others when they least expected it, often becoming the butt of his own jokes just to get a laugh.

He was genuine in his beliefs, never wavering from what he thought was right. While he would never let anyone really win a battle, he reveled in endless, often humor-filled banter and, at times, intense discussions with people about politics, the economy, his life as a traveling laborer, his love/hate relationship with the Midwest, his disdain for the Rocky Mountains, his love of a beautiful voice, his favorite music, his treasured memories of Sonoma and Austin, and his fondness of movies.

He may not have been the easiest person to really get to know, but once you did, you became one of the most important things in his life, and he was determined to make you happy at any cost. Those closest to him will remember him as a man of great compassion, a man on a mission to save humanity, one person at a time. His endless obsession for the wellbeing of others was his gift that he shared with everyone he touched, even if they did not realize it when it happened.

His heart was at its fullest when he knew everyone he cared about was happy, healthy, and safe. He cherished his friends and was quick to remind them just how much he cared for all of them. If he could have, he would have given everyone he touched a sliver of his heart if he knew it would make the world a better place.

In addition to his care for all humankind, he had a particularly soft spot for dogs. His desire to save every dog was only surpassed by his love for Vespa, his rescued Eskimo. Vespa was his light in the often-dark days of his life over the last several years, and gave him the sense of extreme comfort, proudly knowing that he saved his life.

Jay is survived by his parents, Edward and Janice Busse; his brother, Erik (Kjersten) Busse; his nephews, Paul and Sam Busse; and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins who love him more than words can express.

Death, whether expected or not, is such a strange phenomenon. We know not how to act and are unsure how to carry on. But knowing that Jay is finally able to rest, at peace, free from the fear, anxieties, and darkness that inhabited him for much of his life, makes the journey we now face just a bit more tolerable.

To honor Jay's love for animals, memorial donations may be made to Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718 or at giveshelter.org.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future time when we all will be able to safely gather and share the many tales of Jay.

Until we meet again son, brother, uncle, friend...

To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I may have met Jay when we were young as our families intertwined, but I last remember meeting him at our cousin's (Jody Busse) funeral a few years back. Jody & I had reconnected in the year or so before her all too soon death & I remember her talking of Jay as being larger than life! His obituary was so wonderfully written & the love and pride was truly felt in every word. I am so sorry for you loss Ed & Janice and can hope that a small portion of your grief can be eased with the fact that his struggles are over & he is at peace. After the loss of my own Mother I know very well that loved ones still live on in our hearts & their memory is never far away. I extend my sympathy not only on my behalf, but on the entire family of Frederick & Beverly Paske. Our Deepest Sympathy & God's Blessings to all you!
Pennie (Paske) Schumacher
December 15, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. There are no words. He was an extraordinary and brilliant man. Prayers going out to the family and his friends. Rest in Peace Jay.
Sherri Murphy
December 14, 2020
Condolences to Jay´s Friends and Family. Jay was the source of the Westport Beach Club´s "Piece´o pile´o hunk´o ... pontoon boat, a loose assemblage of ancient steel pontoons, water-addled foam and carpet covered deck sans engine. It, depending on perspective, idled or languished on many a public dock until it found its permanent home with a cosmetic and power plant redo at the beach club bachelor pad by skipper buds. There was poetic beauty in its existence, as though it was always on the verge of sinking, it became the centerpiece of uncounted "you won´t believe what happened last night near westport" stories from that fantastic lakeside haven. I barely knew him, yet this particular outcome was perhaps, a welcome tribute to his being. Condolences and note that sometimes the things we leave behind in the trash represent life´s greatest treasures.
James Zirbel
December 13, 2020
