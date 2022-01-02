Kruchten, Jay Douglas

LOMBARD, Ill. - Jay Douglas Kruchten, age 47, of Lombard, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Jay was the son of Joseph and Kathy (Adametz) Kruchten and was born on Aug. 14, 1974, in Madison, Wis. He was raised in the Middleton area and was a 1993 graduate of Middleton High School.

Jay attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a bachelor's degree in occupational safety. He was a loyal Packers fan and loved to see his boys play sports, especially baseball, which he enjoyed coaching the boys in. He always looked forward to his annual deer hunting trip with his father and more recently with his oldest son. Jay found the most joy in traveling with his wife and kids.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Saliano; his two sons, Anthony and James Kruchten; his parents, Joe and Kathy Kruchten; his sister, Janna (Rick) Boehm; his nieces, Adelia and Greta; his nephews, Mathias and Kashton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that loved him.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Mahala Kruchten and James and Phyliss Adametz; uncles, Steven Adametz and David Adametz; aunt, Juliette Adametz; and cousin, Josh Adametz.

A private service was held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, for immediate family.

