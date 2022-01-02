Menu
Jay Kruchten
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Middleton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Kruchten, Jay Douglas

LOMBARD, Ill. - Jay Douglas Kruchten, age 47, of Lombard, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Jay was the son of Joseph and Kathy (Adametz) Kruchten and was born on Aug. 14, 1974, in Madison, Wis. He was raised in the Middleton area and was a 1993 graduate of Middleton High School.

Jay attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a bachelor's degree in occupational safety. He was a loyal Packers fan and loved to see his boys play sports, especially baseball, which he enjoyed coaching the boys in. He always looked forward to his annual deer hunting trip with his father and more recently with his oldest son. Jay found the most joy in traveling with his wife and kids.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Saliano; his two sons, Anthony and James Kruchten; his parents, Joe and Kathy Kruchten; his sister, Janna (Rick) Boehm; his nieces, Adelia and Greta; his nephews, Mathias and Kashton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that loved him.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Mahala Kruchten and James and Phyliss Adametz; uncles, Steven Adametz and David Adametz; aunt, Juliette Adametz; and cousin, Josh Adametz.

A private service was held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, for immediate family.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
Joe, Kathy and Family. All my heartfelt condolences at your loss. Jay was a wonderful person with a smile that lit up the room. I will always remember the wonderful times in deer camp and family parties at the farm just talking and laughing with him. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. John F. Barbian Uncle
John Barbian
January 3, 2022
Joe, Kathy & Jay's family. You have my deepest sympathy in the loss of such an important part of your family. It is never easy to understand when you loose a son, husband and father. I know the sorrow you are feeling. You were so blessed to have had him in your life & to have the memories you made with him. Heaven has gained another angel & he will be beside you watching over all of you in spirit. My thoughts & prayers are with you & may God Bless all of you.
Jean M Lucey
Family
January 3, 2022
I first met Jay when we were kids in Middleton. MHS '93. Our prayers are with you.
Luke Whitburn
Friend
January 2, 2022
I have so many fond memories of Jay.. I lived in the Alamo house with Jay and the rest of our friends. I was the only girl and many frowned upon that but my family was happy because the boys all took very good care of me and no one ever had the courage to mess with me. Jay, I´m particularly, was so kind and cared so much about how I was doing and making sure I was ok every day. Anything I needed he was there for me like a big brother, even though I was a little older. I think about him often and how he and his family are as we all grew apart after leaving college. But what he did leave behind is that knowledge that he was an amazing and caring individual that would do anything for anyone and that I will forever hold dear in my heart!!! I am praying for his family to be able to get through these tough times as best as possible and to always keep that smile he contagiously shared in your hearts
Traci pardus Pimentel
Friend
January 2, 2022
Joe & Kathy Our son Dillon informed us on the passing of your son Jay. We want to express our deepest sympathy to your entire family. May you all find peace and comfort during the difficult times by sharing your stories, photos and memories you had with him. The Holewinski´s
Bill & Mary Holewinski
Friend
January 2, 2022
So sorry to read of your beloved Jays passing You and he are in our thoughts and prayers Carol and Lyle
Carol & Lyle Hird
January 2, 2022
