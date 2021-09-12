Dallia, Jean Louise "Jeanie" (Stoiber)

MIDDLETON - Jean (Stoiber) Dallia was released from sickness and earthly struggles on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Born Nov. 24, 1943, Jeanie grew up in Wauwatosa, Wis., and attended Wauwatosa High School. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1965 with a degree in elementary education. While at UW, Jeanie was a member of Chi Omega sorority and worked at the Memorial Union in the theater box office where she would meet her future husband, Lawrence "Larry" Dallia. They married at Holy Hill, near Friess Lake, Wis. - a longtime family gathering place now being enjoyed by a sixth Stoiber generation. Jeanie and Larry lived and worked in Minneapolis, Minn., and Albany, N.Y., before returning to Wauwatosa, where Jeanie taught until the births of their three children. In 1980 the family moved to Madison where she taught creative enrichment and writing at Edgewood Campus School and later for Madison Public Schools at Van Hise and Orchard Ridge. She retired from teaching in 2005.

Jeanie had a lifelong passion for learning, teaching, and helping others. She cherished her time reading, completing crossword puzzles in ink, tackling difficult jigsaw puzzles and mastering the art of Sudoku. She passed this love of learning on to her family, friends, and innumerable students. In the same spirit, Jeanie was an avid knitter who helped solve the knitting problems of others and an entertaining card player - a skill that lasted later in life and brought her great joy even as her specific type of dementia robbed her of her lexicon.

She was an important figure in many people's lives in her many roles as Lovey, Mom, Jeanie, Grammy, Aunt Jeanie, and FA. She was blessed to have lifelong friendships in all facets of her life - from her time in Wauwatosa, her years teaching, her volunteer passions, and her places of worship. More than anything, she loved spending time and sharing experiences with friends and family, most frequently at the "Puddle" in central Wisconsin, but also over a lifetime of vacations, trips, and travels.

Jean is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Dallia; and children, Julie Clark (Calhoun), Mike Dallia (Katie), and KC Dallia (Erin). Jeanie loved being Grammy to Scout and Dallia Clark, Luke and Libby Dallia, and Evie and Griffin Dallia. She is also survived by her sister, Sally (Tom) Coyle; nephew, Jeff (Carolyn) Cook-Coyle; and nieces, Sarah Coyle and Ann (Michael) Coyle-Compher. She had great-nieces and -nephews and cousins she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marnie Stoiber; grandson, David Clark; and beloved pets from all seasons of her life.

Her family wants to extend their deepest gratitude for all friends who continued to visit and spend time with Jeanie as her dementia started taking away the essence of who she was. The Purple Ladies, The Rep Group, teacher friends, 'Bunkies,' and former neighbors from Madison and Wauwatosa have been faithful and loving friends. There was an incredible amount of unconditional love shown to Jean and her family throughout these challenging years. The family would like to thank the Agrace HospiceCare caregivers for their wonderful care and support.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Friends and family wishing to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Jean's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, and again on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 6314 Odana Road, Ste. 4, Madison, WI 53719, the Agrace Foundation 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or Hope and Change for Haiti, 200 Meshanticut Valley Parkway, Cranston, RI 02920. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

