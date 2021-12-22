Daniewicz, Jean V.

SAUK CITY - Jean V. Daniewicz, age 90, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home in Sauk City on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. She was born Oct. 21, 1931, to the late Eugene Norman, and Clara (Venne) Norman, and Clara's second husband, Earl Swette. She was united in marriage to Donald D. Daniewicz on Oct. 24, 1959, in Milwaukee; he preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2020. Together they lived in the greater Milwaukee and Waukesha area and later in Tomah, before making their home in Sauk City. Jean formerly worked in a company in the mailroom until she took the time to raise her family. In addition to raising her children, she helped Don with his business in the Knights of Columbus Ins. Co. Jean enjoyed gardening, birds, and singing. She was an active member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the church's choir group. Aside from the church choir she enjoyed being involved on the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild, Red Hatter Ladies group, and was a member of the Sauk County Chapter of the Right to Life Group.

Jean is survived by her children, Cindy Marshall, Victor (Carmen) Daniewicz, Renee (Rich) Peters, and David Daniewicz; grandchildren, Jessie, Angie, Alex, Matt, Jason, Adam, Isaac, Greg, and Justin; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two infant children; and a sister, Betty (Thomas) Bunch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Burial will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery after the Mass.

Memorials may be made in Jean's name to the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City, or the Sauk County Chapter of Right to Life.

