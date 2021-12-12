Danz, Jean Ann

BLACK EARTH - Jean Ann Danz, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. She was born on Feb. 26, 1932, to Raphael and Margaret (O'Connell) Deneen, and grew up on a farm in Vermont Township. She graduated as the salutatorian of the Black Earth High School class of 1949. She married the love of her life, William Dale Danz, on April 7, 1956.

After raising their four children together, Jean embarked on a new career at the Shoe Box in Black Earth. She was affectionately known as the "sock lady" and was a friend to all her co-workers. She worked there for over 25 years, until her retirement at age 85. She enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends and pets. She was proud to be 100% Irish and made her first overseas trip to the Emerald Isle at age 77 to visit her ancestors' village. Jean was witty, loyal and loving. She was always there to listen to and be there for anyone who needed her help.

Jean is survived by her children, William, James (Mary Carlstrom), Janann (Robert) Paiva and Joel (Jennifer Farr); grandchildren, Colin Paiva, Kelli and Rachel Danz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Faye Danz; nieces, nephews and extended family; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Donald Deneen, John Deneen and Madeline Frame.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Vermont Township.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

