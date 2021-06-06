Fiedler, Jean Clare (Bear)

MONONA/COTTAGE GROVE - Jean Clare Fiedler (nee Bear), age 98, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. She was born in Freeport, Ill., on Feb. 26, 1923, the daughter of Louis and Ellen "Clare" Bear. She was educated in the Freeport Catholic Schools and graduated from Aquin High School.

On Sept. 21, 1946, Jean married her childhood classmate and sweetheart, Wilbur "Bill" Fiedler. They resided in Janesville for 20 years. While Jean only worked outside of the home around the holidays to earn extra money for her boys X-mas presents, she was a tireless worker in the support of her home, in the support of her deep Catholic faith and parishes, as well as in her community. Jean loved working at the St. Dennis Friday Fish Fry during Lent.

Jean, Bill and family moved from Madison to Cottage Grove in 1976 and lived there until their retirement in 1987. They were members of St. Dennis, St. Patrick's and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Churches. Jean and Bill then moved to Ocala, Fla., in their retirement, and it was their home until returning to Wisconsin in 2002 where they made Sun Prairie and Monona their homes. While in retirement, they had many card playing friends, enjoyed day trips and traveling, as well as volunteering at Blessed Trinity Soup Kitchen supporting those in need.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband; her brothers, Louis Jr. and William; and grandson, Christopher. She is survived by her boys, Garrett of Janesville, Brian (Sandy) of Monona, Kevin (Kay Ann) of the Village of Merton, and Shaun of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 14 at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., in Monona, with the Rev. Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Cottage Grove immediately following. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday. A celebration of Jean's life will be immediately after burial services and announced at the time of service.

Memorials can be made to the IHM Preserve-Plan Campaign. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support (especially Robyn, Mallory and Ariana), Dr. Virginia McKenna of Dean Health and her team, as well as very special family friends, Peggy Weber and Amy Koppes.

